2019 MSU Football Season Opener Moved to Friday, Aug. 30

The Michigan State football team will open its season on Friday, Aug. 30 against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31. No game time and TV network have been announced yet.

The program has played seven of its last eight season openers on a Friday night. The lone exception was the 2017 opener against Bowling Green.



The 2019 schedule features three home games in September; three straight to start the season. The Big Ten opener will take place at Northwestern on Sept. 21 and MSU returns to campus for Homecoming on Sept. 28 to play Indiana.

Check out the full schedule below. ***Home games in bold.***

2019 MSU SCHEDULE

Aug. 30: TULSA

Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE

Sept. 21: at Northwestern

Sept. 28: INDIANA (Homecoming)

Oct. 5: at Ohio State

Oct. 12: at Wisconsin

Oct. 26: PENN STATE

Nov. 9: ILLINOIS

Nov. 16: at Michigan

Nov. 23: at Rutgers

Nov. 30: MARYLAND