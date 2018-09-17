60 Hearses Gather In Hell Despite Festival Cancellation

More than 60 hearses converged in Hell over the weekend despite the Michigan township's cancellation of an annual hearse festival.

Hearse Fest organizer Frank Hedeen tells The Livingston Daily that the festival was canceled last month after township officials denied the festival's permit amid concerns about traffic and parking congestion.

Festival organizers had predicted that the event could attract more than 900 people. The township limits outdoor assemblies to no more than 750 people.

Hedeen says the festival has rarely applied for a permit despite running for nearly two decades.

Despite the cancellation, more than 750 spectators and hearse collectors came to Hell for a wedding linked to the Just Hearse'n Around Hearse Club.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office deputies were on hand to monitor parking and traffic.

