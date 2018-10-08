9 Service Agencies Get $54M For Energy Assistance Program

By 4 minutes ago
  • Lansing
    WKAR File Photo / WKAR-MSU

The state of Michigan says nine service agencies have been awarded a total of $54 million in grants for low-income assistance with heating and electric bills and to teach energy self-sufficiency.

The Michigan Public Service Commission and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that Michiganders can apply for the Michigan Energy Assistance Program through the MI Bridges website at www.michigan.gov/mibridges or by filling out a paper application at local Health and Human Service offices.

The agencies say there are two changes to the energy assistance program this year: All households seeking assistance will use Health and Human Services applications to streamline the process, and residents can apply for aid year-round, not just from Nov. 1 to May 31.

More information is available online.

Tags: 
Michigan Service
Agencies
Human Services
Michigan Public
Michigan government
energy
Self-sufficient

Related Content

Training To Help Victim Advocates Assist After Mass Violence

By Jul 15, 2018
Police officers
File photo

Training sessions are taking place in Michigan to help prepare victim advocates in cases of mass violence.

Michigan Processing Home Heating Credit Applications

By Feb 11, 2018
April Van Buren/WKAR

The state is processing home heating credit applications for the 2017 tax year.