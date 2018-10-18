After More Than A Decade, Law Enforcement Memorial Breaks Ground

Governor Rick Snyder and members of law enforcement broke ground on a memorial Thursday. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports it’s a tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

It’s a project more than a decade in the making. A structure composed of large metal panels engraved with the names of fallen police officers. A commission to build the monument has had trouble fundraising the effort for years.

Governor Rick Snyder approved a grant earlier this year for more than one million dollars to help push the fundraising efforts over the finish line.

“We need to celebrate those and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. And that’s why this monument is so important.” Snyder said.

When it’s finished, the memorial will be engraved with the names of about 600 fallen officers.