Correspondents Edition. Topics: End to lame duck session, Gov. Whitmer takes office.

AHEAD: A special correspondents edition as the panel discusses the end to the lame duck session, Rick Snyder uses his veto pen as he exits office and new Governor Gretchen Whitmer launches her administration. Bill Ballenger, Emily Lawler, Kyle Melinn and Cheyna Roth join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.