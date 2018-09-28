Ann Arbor Schools Works To Address Lead Levels In Water

The public school district in Ann Arbor says it's working to replace older water fixtures and installing more bottle filling stations as part of an effort to deal with levels of lead detected in drinking water at some schools.

Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift issued a statement this week, saying the district is committed to achieving the lowest possible levels of lead.

The Ann Arbor News reports the district's last test results from July-August 2017 showed several schools with lead levels in water above a federal action level. Swift says the district has addressed issues in all cases where readings above that level were found.

More tests are planned this fall. Other districts, including those in Detroit and Marquette, have been dealing with elevated lead levels in water.