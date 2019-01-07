Another Misdemeanor Deal In Flint Water Investigation

  • City of Flint water tower
Michigan's former drinking water regulator has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in the Flint water investigation.

It's a break for Liane Shekter Smith, who was facing felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in an investigation of Flint's lead-tainted water and a Legionnaires' disease outbreak.

Smith pleaded no contest Monday to disturbance of a lawful meeting and agreed to testify against others, if necessary. Special prosecutor Todd Flood praised her "candor and truthfulness." A message seeking comment was left for Smith's attorney.

Flint's water was contaminated with lead when the city switched sources in 2014 and didn't treat water to reduce corrosion.

A former state health director and a state doctor are awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter charges related to a Legionnaires' outbreak that was blamed on the water.

Flint Water Crisis
The Flint Water Crisis
Liane Shekter Smith

