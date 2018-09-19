Artprize Competition Marks 10th Year In Western Michigan

By 41 minutes ago

The 10th international ArtPrize competition is kicking off its run in western Michigan.

The event starts Wednesday and goes through Oct. 7. It features the work of more than 1,400 artists at more than 160 venues vying for $500,000 in cash prizes. ArtPrize officially opens with the midday "ArtPrize 10 Opening Whistle" event in Grand Rapids where a steam-powered train whistle sounds.

Winners are announced Oct. 5 after public voting.

Following this year, organizers plan to hold ArtPrize every other year instead of annually. Following ArtPrize 10, a new event is planned every other year starting in 2019. It's a citywide public art project put together by an artist or group of artists called "Project 1" its first year, "Project 2" in 2021 and so on.

ArtPrize returns in 2020.

Art
Grand Rapids Art Prize
West Michigan
Grand Rapids

ArtPrize Competition To Be Held Every Other Year After 2018

By Jun 22, 2018
Intersections photo
Courtesy photo / Grand Rapids ArtPrize

Organizers of the international ArtPrize competition in western Michigan are planning to hold the event every other year instead of annually.

Event To Celebrate Spirit Of Detroit Sculpture's Anniversary

By Sep 16, 2018
Detroit skyline
haljackey / flickr creative commons

The Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the dedication of the Spirit of Detroit sculpture.

New Tech To Inform Broad Art Museum Visitors

By Aug 13, 2018
Brian Kirschensteiner photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

If you’ve ever visited an art museum, you’re familiar with the small information signs posted next to the works on display. There, you’ll find the name of the artist, the title of the piece, and other information. At Michigan State University, the Broad Art Museum hopes to use new technology to provide a lot more than the basics.