Authorities: Man Apparently Kills 2, Self At Michigan Home

By Associated Press 5 minutes ago
Authorities say a man apparently fatally shot another man and a woman at a home in southern Michigan before killing himself.

The shooting happened Saturday evening in Jackson County's Spring Arbor Township, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) west of Detroit.

WILX-TV reports the two men were pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities say all three lived at the home. State police identified them as a 44-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman.

MLive.com reports police say there wasn't a suspect at large. The deaths are under investigation. The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking additional information from Michigan State Police.

