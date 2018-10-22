Authorities: Suspect Dies After Struggle During Arrest

By Associated Press 1 minute ago
Authorities say a 51-year-old malicious destruction of property suspect has died following a struggle while he was being arrested in southwestern Michigan.

Police in Berrien Springs say they responded early Monday to a complaint and a Berrien County sheriff's deputy found the man in a parking lot. Police say he resisted arrest and was restrained. Officers called for an ambulance when he appeared to be experiencing medical difficulties.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released.

A Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township officer and the sheriff's deputy involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

police
Custody
Southwest Michigan

