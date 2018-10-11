Autumn Watch: New England

Wed.-Thu., Oct. 17-18, 8pm & Fri., Oct. 19, 9:00pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Travel to the colorful landscapes of New England, and experience some of the best autumn has to offer!

Meet a cast of unforgettable wildlife characters, and experience leaf gazing, pumpkin carving, and cranberry harvesting. Unique to AUTUMNWATCH – NEW ENGLAND, the live event will focus on cultural traditions and historical sites in addition to local wildlife and the colorful gold and red landscapes in the region that’s best known for them.

To accomplish this, local experts in food, wildlife, music, literature and history will join the trio of hosts each night to showcase characteristics special to New England.

Audiences can expect to see segments that highlight Native American history and traditions, Halloween traditions, regional fairs and the many farms that provide the region with its rich varieties of apples, pumpkins, cranberries and maple syrups.