BackStage Pass Returns to WKAR for its Ninth Season!

BackStage Pass returns on Sat. Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. on WKAR TV, for a new season featuring blues, pop, folk and rock music.

BackStage Pass features live studio and festival performances, and offers a look behind the scenes as artists reveal the inspiration behind the music. For its ninth season, the WKAR original series showcases nationally renowned acts ranging from blues artist Karen Lovely, to pop-world group SIAS, to reality show contestants Jack + The Bones, and more.

Kicking off the season on Oct. 20 is Michigan rock band the Go Rounds, winner of the 2016 WYCE Jammie awards for "most fun to watch" and special jury prize Album of the Year for their album Don't Go Not Changing.

On Oct. 27, classically trained blues and folk artist Luke Winslow-King performs original songs such as "Trouble Don't Last Always" and "Swing that Thing."

The new season also includes: The Harmaleighs, SIAS, Karen Lovely, Lil' Ed, Sister of Your Sunshine Vapor, Jessie Ray & the Carolina Catfish, Jack & The Bones, and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers.

Streaming Full Episodes

Full episodes are available for streaming beginning with each first broadcast. View on iPad/iPhone, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox 360 and at video.wkar.org.

On The Air

BackStage Pass airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 and PBS.

Supported In Part By

BackStage Pass is made possible with financial support from the MSU Federal Credit Union, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and by viewers like you. Additional production support is provided by the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art (MICA) and MessageMakers.