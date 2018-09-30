Benton Harbor Struggling With Fights At High School

The leader of the Benton Harbor school district says fights at the high school have caused a "significant disruption" during the first month of classes.

Superintendent Bob Herrera says a new conduct code will be introduced Monday. Area police officers were called Friday in response to several fights. The Herald-Palladium reports that a student was struck with a desk and needed stitches earlier last week.

Herrera says students can't learn without a secure environment. He says the conduct code is being rewritten because the current version is vague and carries no consequences. On Facebook, Herrera told families that students causing trouble will be removed from school while awaiting a hearing.

 

