Candidate Slotkin: 'Once In Generation Opportunity To Reset Who We Send To Congress'

By 1 hour ago
  • Elissa Slotkin
    Congressional candidate Elissa Slotkin (D) responds to questions during a WKAR interview in October 2018.
    Amanda Barberena / WKAR-MSU

Elissa Slotkin, the Democratic candidate for Michigan's 8th congressional district addressed campaign finance, clean water, her disapproval of President Trump's relationship with the intelligence community, the hearings for Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh and more at WKAR studios. An interview invitation has been extended to the Republican incumbent Mike Bishop but he not yet accepted it. 


In an interview on October 12, 2018, former CIA officer Elissa Slotkin, the Democratic candidate for Michigan's 8th congressional district talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick. 

Democratic congressional candidate Elissa Slotkin interviewed at WKAR studios in October 2018.
Credit Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Elissa Slotkin
Mike Bishop
Election 2018

