Candlelight Vigil at the Capitol To Honor Domestic Violence Victims

October is domestic violence awareness month. Several Lansing organizations who are joining the fight against domestic violence are hosting a candlelight vigil on October 24.

The annual event is an afternoon dedicated to honoring survivors and remembering those who were lost to domestic violence at the Capitol building in Lansing.

Erica Schmittdiel, advocacy coordinator at MSU safe place, said she hopes the gathering will bring awareness to the abuse that is still happening inside of homes.

“It’s very common for people to stay silent about the abuse. They think that nobody will help them or they don’t know what kind of help is available. So i think it’s very important that we have events like this to raise awareness in the community,” Schmittdiel said.

The candlelight vigil is open to the public and begins at 4:00 p.m.