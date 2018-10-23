Candlelight Vigil at the Capitol To Honor Domestic Violence Victims

By 4 hours ago

October is domestic violence awareness month. Several Lansing organizations who are joining the fight against domestic violence are hosting a candlelight vigil on October 24.

The annual event is an afternoon dedicated to honoring survivors and remembering those who were lost to domestic violence at the Capitol building in Lansing.

Erica Schmittdiel, advocacy coordinator at MSU safe place, said she hopes the gathering will bring awareness to the abuse that is still happening inside of homes.

“It’s very common for people to stay silent about the abuse. They think that nobody will help them or they don’t know what kind of help is available. So i think it’s very important that we have events like this to raise awareness in the community,” Schmittdiel said.

The candlelight vigil is open to the public and begins at 4:00 p.m.

Tags: 
Morning Edition
Domestic Violence
Candlelight
Lansing Capital

Related Content

End Violent Encounters | WKAR Connects

By Katie Cook Mar 6, 2018
EVE
WKAR-MSU

In February, Lansing police responded to 95 calls for domestic violence and nearly 20 calls for sexual assault. According to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, two-thirds of sexual assaults are NOT reported to authorities.
 

Those are the facts. Now let’s talk about how to get help. This week we’re bringing you a series called “WKAR Connects,” where we let you know about local organizations working to end sexual and domestic violence.


The first one we look at is End Violent Encounters, also known as EVE. WKAR’s Katie Cook spoke with Executive Director Erin Roberts.


Neighbors in Action: MSU Safe Place and CARE

By Katie Cook Oct 12, 2016
Erica Schmittdiel photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and for Neighbors in Action we hear from MSU Safe Place about the work they do to help victims of domestic violence and abuse.


Small Talk | Radio | WKAR Connects

By Katie Cook Mar 8, 2018
WKAR-MSU

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as many as 1 out of 4 girls and 1 out of 6 boys will experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18.

 

With a combination of effective counseling and support from parents or caregivers, children can and do recover from these experiences.

For today’s edition of WKAR Connects, we look at Small Talk, a local organization that’s been working to provide child victims of sexual and domestic abuse the resources they need to heal since 2011.


MSU Students Organize Take Back The Night Event

By Katie Cook Apr 10, 2018
Tess Nurenberg (L) and Jamie Tomlinson inthe MSU Student Union
Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

Take Back the Night is a national movement with the mission of ending sexual, relationship, and domestic violence in all forms. WKAR’s Katie Cook went to the MSU Student Union to talk with organizers of this year’s Take Back the Night on campus.

 