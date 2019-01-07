Celebrate the 5th Birthday of Curious Crew! | PBS KIDS Day at WKAR

Sat., Jan. 26, 10am-1pm at the WKAR Studios | Bring your family to PBS KIDS Day at WKAR!

The event will feature hands-on activities for kids, resources for parents, and a visit from Super WHY!

Families will also get to experience a live Curious Crew demonstration with Dr. Rob, as well as opportunities to participate in investigations.

The event hosts over twenty community partners and activity tables. Don’t miss this fun day with your family!

The event is free and no registration is required.

WHERE

WKAR Studio A, Communication Arts & Sciences Building, 404 Wilson Road, on the Michigan State campus.

PARKING

Parking is free in the adjacent Trowbridge Road parking ramp and nearby lots.

Parking address: 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824