Chemical Company To Turn Michigan Site Into Industrial Park

DowDuPont officials plan to turn the company's Michigan site into a multi-company industrial park.

Company officials on Thursday unveiled the plan for the 2,600-acre (1,052-hectare) Dow Michigan Operations manufacturing complex in Midland.

The chemical giants Dow and DuPont merged last year in an almost $70 billion deal.

The Midland site is home to six companies, including Dow, DuPont and Corteva Agriscience, which will split off into three distinct companies next year as part of the merger. The boards of the companies are anticipated to be finalized by October's end.

The industrial park also houses Cabot Corporation, SK Saran Americas, Trinseo.

The goal of the industrial park is to facilitate collaboration, growth and inclusiveness in the region, said Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow and COO of the Materials Science Division of DowDuPont.

"The Dow Michigan Operations Industrial Park will enable growth of manufacturing operations and jobs in Midland by increasing each company's competitiveness through enhanced safety and security measures, more efficient operations, and further enabling the site to attract and retain top talent," he said.

The company will look for tenants downstream from its businesses, Fitterling said. Tenants will have access to the park's utilities, environmental operations and logistics services, he said.

There's no target number of companies for growth at the park, and there is plenty of land for expansion, Fitterling said.

Midland Mayor Maureen Donker said the city is committed to continue working with Dow and the industrial park.

"This change is a historic change," she said. "This new I-Park represents an incredible transformation not just for the company but the community as well as we become much more diverse."

This story has been corrected to show that DuPont is one of the companies that will split off next year.

