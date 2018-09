The chief of Michigan State University’s police department is retiring. Jim Dunlap has led the department since 2002.

His retirement will end a career of almost 50 years. MSU has only had four chiefs of police since 1947.

Dunlap will step down as chief at the end of the year, then will serve in an advisory role during the transition to a new chief through April 1, 2019.

The search for a new MSU police chief will begin in October.