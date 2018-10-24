City Reverses Course On Clown Costume Ban At Halloween Event

A Detroit suburb has reversed course after its plan to ban clown costumes from an annual Halloween event to avoid potentially scaring children drew criticism.

The city of Oak Park posted a press release on its Facebook page Tuesday, saying the city won't ban clown costumes or other costumes from the Oct. 31 "Halloween Boo Bash." Officials instead are "encouraging parents to use their best judgment" about costumes for the family-friendly event, which includes trick-or-treating, music and a magic show.

Oak Park says the initial clown costume ban came about after the city's Park and Recreation Commission heard from parents in recent years who said clown costumes are associated with "scary movies that are targeted for an adult audience."

Halloween
Oak Park
Detroit
Suburbs

