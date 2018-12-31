Cold & Wet Weather Forecasted for NYE, Michigan Inauguration

Prepare for cold and wet weather if your plans include going out for New Year’s celebration tonight or seeing the Michigan inauguration in person tomorrow.

Wayne Hoepner is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office.

He says the Capital region should there should be rain and some drizzle during the evening. As Lansing rings in 2019, the area could see freezing drizzle.

“That’s not going to happen until late – probably around midnight or later for the freezing drizzle to start,” said Hoepner.

Hoepner said temperatures will be right around freezing. And no ice is expected to accumulate.

INAUGURATION WEATHER

It may be a challenge to stay warm and dry for people planning to see Michigan inauguration in person at the State Capitol in Lansing on Tuesday morning.

Hoepner said cold and wet weather will be moving through the Lansing area all day.

"Cloudy tomorrow with the slight chance of the drizzle, freezing drizzle continuing through about midday," said Hoepner. "And then we’re thinking in the afternoon we’re going to have some snow mixing in so it’s going to be changing over from time to time."

You can check the forecast when you wake up at WKAR.org

If you’d rather watch the inauguration from home, we’ll have live coverage on WKAR TV World Channel 23.2 starting at 11:00 a.m.

You can also listen to AM 870 and FM 105.1 WKAR NewsTalk.