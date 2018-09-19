Company To "Repair Communication" After Hundreds of Scooters Land in East Lansing

By Honda Carter 1 hour ago
  • Bird scooter photo
    Joe Dandron / WKAR/MSU

Nearly a hundred Bird scooters were dropped off in East Lansing without the permission from the city's council earlier this month. 


The council held a public meeting Tuesday night with a special presentation from the electric scooter company to discuss their concerns with the overnight pop up.

Ted Fetters, Bird's Manager of Government Relations, confirmed the drop off was unannounced. He said the company only wanted to test their success in the city.

"We saw it as a great city and town to work in, we expected great demand and we saw that demand through this pop up which is what we wanted to show," Fetters said.

Fetters said they intend to repair their communication with East Lansing in the future and move foward with an understanding. 

"I hope to work with them continually. I'll be reaching out soon to speak with them further and part of it will be in the hands of city council on how they'd like to engage and the city manager. but I'm very much looking forward to it," Fetters said.

Bird reported 600 rides per day and 19 employed scooter chargers in East Lansing.

On Monday, East Lansing Mayor Pro-Tem Erik Altmann said they wanted to question Bird on how it handles liability issues, safety issues, and what do with scooters that are parked on the sidewalk where they’re a nuisance.

"We also need to hear from the community about what they want," said Altmann. 

EL Council Wants Info On Ride Sharing Scooters

By Sep 17, 2018
Bird scooter photo
Joe Dandron / WKAR/MSU

The East Lansing city council hopes to hear this week from two companies entering the scooter ride-sharing business.


Electric Scooters, Controversy Roll Out In Cities Across The U.S.

By editor Aug 30, 2018

With Meghna Chakrabarti

Electric scooters are the new biggest thing on two wheels. They’re popping up in cities across the country, but not without controversy.

Guests

Callum Borchers, reporter covering the innovation economy in Boston for member station WBUR. (@callumborchers)

Scooters: Sidewalk Nuisances, Or The Future Of Local Transportation?

By editor Jul 28, 2018

When Adam Stephens walked into his office in Milwaukee one morning in late June, he found messages complaining about the Birds. The deputy city attorney was not amused.

He went for a walk. "Within a couple of minutes, I found one parked on a sidewalk and was able to visually examine it and kind of figure out what it was," Stephens says.

Bird is the name of an electric scooter company. Unannounced, it dropped off somewhere between 70 and 100 rental scooters throughout Milwaukee, where it's illegal to ride motorized scooters in public.