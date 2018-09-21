Conference Examines How Climate Change Challenges Businesses

Two Dutch scholars will join local and state government officials at Grand Valley State University to discuss challenges that climate change poses for businesses.

The program is called "Preserving Ourselves: Local and International Perspectives on Climate Change Threats and Solutions."

It's sponsored by the Koeze Business Ethics Initiative in Grand Valley's Seidman College of Business.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 10 in the L. William Seidman Center on the Pew Grand Rapids Campus. To reserve a seat, email Robbi Osipoff at osipoffr@gvsu.edu.

The keynote speaker will be Mandy de Wilde, a researcher with the Environmental Policy Group at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands.

She will discuss how the Dutch are transitioning to a low-carbon and sustainable society by emphasizing market-based solutions and social movements.