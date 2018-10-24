Conservative Fund Spends $1.2M Against Redistricting Measure

A conservative group is spending at least $1.2 million to oppose Proposal 2, the Michigan ballot initiative aimed at stopping partisan gerrymandering.

Protect My Vote will unveil TV ads Wednesday that are running for two weeks through Election Day. The opposition committee received the $1.2 million contribution this week from the Michigan Freedom Fund, which has had ties to the wealthy DeVos family.

Voters Not Politicians, the group behind the measure, already has been airing ads. Its constitutional amendment would empower an independent commission to draw congressional and legislative districts.

The Legislature and governor now control the once-a-decade process — drawing complaints that the maps are drawn for partisan gain and don't have enough competitive seats, leading to ineffective governing. Critics of the proposal say it's intended to help Democrats.