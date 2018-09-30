Conservatory On Detroit's Belle Isle Gets $1.9M Renovation

By 1 hour ago
The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Detroit's Belle Isle is getting a $1.9 million renovation.

Construction on the lower portion of the conservatory's dome is scheduled to start in October and is expected to be completed in April. During that time, the dome known as the Palm House will be closed, but the conservatory's north and south wings will be open along with its show house on Saturdays and Sundays.

The project on the island park is funded by a $1 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to match $900,000 from the state.

It's the first phase of a revitalization plan for the conservatory and the Belle Isle Aquarium. About $5 million is being sought for repairs to the upper portion of the conservatory's dome.

