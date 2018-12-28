Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | December 28, 2018

By 34 minutes ago

Michgian State Football; University of Michigan Football; Redbox Bowl; Peach Bowl; Detroit Lions; Matt Patricia; Fit Friday's with Blessed Body Training; Johnny Lewis


Michigan State football players practicing in California in preparation for the Redbox Bowl against Oregon.
Credit MSU Athletics

It's the final Current Sports with Al Martin of 2018! We end the year with a bang by talking about Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl and the University of Michigan in the Peach Bowl! How much does each respective fanbase care about the outcome and can both games be a springboard into 2019? Also, Al tells of his time with his family in Florida with the family for Christmas and the hilarious debates that fill the Martin household. Caller Ray from Indiana tells of how he spent Christmas alone at IHOP. And the show ends with another installment of Fit Friday's with Blessed Body Training Founder Johnny Lewis, as he provides some fun ways to stay in shape for the new year and a great healthy option for your New Years party! 

Episode 1329 

Tags: 
WKAR
Al Martin
Current Sports
Johnny Lewis
Michigan State football
Fit Friday's with Blessed Body
Michigan Football
Michigan State University
University of Michigan
Wolverines
Spartans
College Football
Peach Bowl
RedBox Bowl
Santa Clara
California
Atlanta
Georgia
Matt Patricia
Detroit Lions
NFL