Current Sports | December 28, 2018

It's the final Current Sports with Al Martin of 2018! We end the year with a bang by talking about Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl and the University of Michigan in the Peach Bowl! How much does each respective fanbase care about the outcome and can both games be a springboard into 2019? Also, Al tells of his time with his family in Florida with the family for Christmas and the hilarious debates that fill the Martin household. Caller Ray from Indiana tells of how he spent Christmas alone at IHOP. And the show ends with another installment of Fit Friday's with Blessed Body Training Founder Johnny Lewis, as he provides some fun ways to stay in shape for the new year and a great healthy option for your New Years party!

Episode 1329