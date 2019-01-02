Current Sports | January 2, 2019

Michigan State Football; Oregon Football; Redbox Bowl; Detroit Lions; Jim Bob Cooter; Michigan State Men's Basketball

It's the first Current Sports with Al Martin show of the new year! On today's hour Al dives into the Michigan State football loss at the hands of Oregon in the Redbox Bowl on New Year's Eve. What led to the Spartans only putting up six points in the loss and will head coach Mark Dantonio make any changes to his coaching staff in the offseason? That conversation dominates the hour. We also touch on the Michigan State men's basketball game tonight against Northwestern at the Breslin Center. Be sure to listen to tomorrow's show for a full recap of tonight's Spartans / Wildcats clash! Happy New Year!

Episode 1330