Current Sports | January 3, 2019

Michigan State Men's Basketball; Northwestern Men's Basketball; Breslin Center; Detroit Pistons; Depression in Football; NPR


On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's MSU men's basketball win over Northwestern at the Breslin Center. How were the Spartans able to put together such a dominant performance? Also, when it comes to how well this team is coming together, how would you compare this team to last season? Al then gets an opinion from a caller and weighs-in on the rocky Detroit Pistons year. The hour is closed out with an NPR piece centered on football and depression. That, and more!

Episode 1331

