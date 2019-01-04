Current Sports | January 4, 2019

James Harden; NBA; Houston Rockets; College Football Playoff; Alabama; Clemson; Bob Quinn Presser; Detroit Lions; Fit Friday's with Blessed Body Training Founder Johnny Lewis

On today’s Current Sports with Al Martin we start by recapping the current tear that NBA star James Harden is having. The Houston Rockets guard beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors in thrilling fashion last night and it has Al raving about his offensive abilities. We then address the College Football Playoff and the lack-luster semi-final results. Al says change needs to happen ASAP in order to bring more entertainment to the playoff. We close out the show with another installment of Fit Friday’s with Blessed Body Training founder Johnny Lewis! Lewis talks of bulking and leaning while addressing why lentils are great for your body! That, and more!

Episode 1332