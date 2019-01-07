Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 7, 2019

By Ian Hawley 36 minutes ago

NFL Playoffs; CFB National Championship; MSU Basketball; Tua Tagavailoa, Trevor Lawrence; Dallas Cowboys; Chicago Bears


Credit Creative Commons/Google Images

Winter Break is over and Wildcard Weekend is in the books.  On today’s Current Sports with Al Martin, Jack Kirwan fills in for Al Martin and we give our thoughts on what transpired over wildcard weekend including the winners and losers of the first weekend of the NFL's postseason. We also preview next week's Divsional Round matchups. Finally we briefly talk about the CFB National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama. That and more on Current Sports.

Episode 1333

Tags: 
NFL Playoffs
MSU Basketball
National Championship Game
Alabama vs. Clemson
Nick Saban
Dabo Sweeney
Tua Tagavailoa
Trevor Lawrence
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Jack Kirwan