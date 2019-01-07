Current Sports | January 7, 2019

NFL Playoffs; CFB National Championship; MSU Basketball; Tua Tagavailoa, Trevor Lawrence; Dallas Cowboys; Chicago Bears

Winter Break is over and Wildcard Weekend is in the books. On today’s Current Sports with Al Martin, Jack Kirwan fills in for Al Martin and we give our thoughts on what transpired over wildcard weekend including the winners and losers of the first weekend of the NFL's postseason. We also preview next week's Divsional Round matchups. Finally we briefly talk about the CFB National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama. That and more on Current Sports.

Episode 1333