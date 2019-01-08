Current Sports | January 8, 2019

Dabo Swinney; Nick Saban; Trevor Lawrence; Justyn Ross; Tua Tagovailoa; Jalen Hurts; Joshua Langford; Matt McQuaid

The College Football Playoff National Championship game went against many experts' expectations. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Jack Kirwan is in for Al Martin, and breaks down the Championship game alongside Current Sports intern Connor Matthes. For most of the show, Jack and Connor discuss the shear dominance of both Clemson and Alabama and if their successes are equal in the recent seasons. For the tail end of the show, the Current Sports panel talk about Joshua Langford's injury and how it affects the Spartan Men's hoops team moving forward, and provide their predictions for tonight's home game against Purdue.

Episode 1334