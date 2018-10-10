Current Sports | October 10, 2018

Related Program: 
On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al discusses the breaking news surrounding LJ Scott that surfaced this morning. According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Scott was cited on Sept. 29 by Meridian Township Police for making an improper turn, operating a vehicle without a valid license plate, and driving without proof of insurance. Listen as Al breaks down this situation and gives his thoughts on whether or not he thinks Scott should play in Saturday's game. In segment two we discuss the exodus of Mario Impemba and Rod Allen from the broadcasting booth of the Detroit Tigers. We have a discussion on what could have caused this duo's relationship to go sideways, and who could potentially take their place moving forward.

