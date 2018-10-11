Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 11, 2018

By Alec Reo 55 minutes ago

Erik Love; Tim Herd; Rising Black Men; TJ Gassnola; Deandre Ayton; Tom Izzo; Colin Kaepernick; Nike 


Happy Friday Eve everyone! On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al and Erik "Doc" Love talk local high school football and the current playoff race that is going on. Also, Tim Herd, President of Rising Black Men speaks on his first reaction to Nike endorsing Colin Kaepernick and his protests on police brutality and inequality in America. Towards the tail end of the show, Al discusses the Tom Izzo Media Day interview, with some notable answers from Izzo you won't want to miss. 

Episode 1280

Tags: 
Erik Love
Tim Herd
WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Alec Reo
Jack Kirwan
Rising Black Men
NIKE
Colin Kaepernick Protest
Police Brutality
Injustice
Inequality
High School Football
Tom Izzo
Big Ten Media Day

Related Content

Current Sports | October 10, 2018

By Jack Kirwan Oct 10, 2018
LJ Scott vs Notre Dame photo
Mike Carter / USA TODAY Sports

LJ Scott; Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Mario Impemba; Rod Allen; Detroit Tigers; Joe Block; Kirk Gibson