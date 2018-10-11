Current Sports | October 11, 2018

Erik Love; Tim Herd; Rising Black Men; TJ Gassnola; Deandre Ayton; Tom Izzo; Colin Kaepernick; Nike

Happy Friday Eve everyone! On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al and Erik "Doc" Love talk local high school football and the current playoff race that is going on. Also, Tim Herd, President of Rising Black Men speaks on his first reaction to Nike endorsing Colin Kaepernick and his protests on police brutality and inequality in America. Towards the tail end of the show, Al discusses the Tom Izzo Media Day interview, with some notable answers from Izzo you won't want to miss.

Episode 1280