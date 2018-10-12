Current Sports | October 12, 2018

MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; NCAA investigation; Big Ten media day; Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Penn State Football; Lansing Legends

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we play for you some of the audio from Tom Izzo during yesterday's Big Ten media day in Chicago, Illinois. Izzo describes being placed on a graphic with Larry Nassar as "the lowest part of (his) life." In segment two we break down this weekend's matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Listen as Al gives you some of his keys to the game and his prediction for how the Spartans will fare in Happy Valley. We conclude the show by hosting James Manuel, general manager of the Lansing Legends, to talk about how he thinks the year will go for his team in its inaugural season.

Episode 1281