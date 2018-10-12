Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 12, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 27 minutes ago

MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; NCAA investigation; Big Ten media day; Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Penn State Football; Lansing Legends


On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we play for you some of the audio from Tom Izzo during yesterday's Big Ten media day in Chicago, Illinois. Izzo describes being placed on a graphic with Larry Nassar as "the lowest part of (his) life." In segment two we break down this weekend's matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Listen as Al gives you some of his keys to the game and his prediction for how the Spartans will fare in Happy Valley. We conclude the show by hosting James Manuel, general manager of the Lansing Legends, to talk about how he thinks the year will go for his team in its inaugural season.

Episode 1281

Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Connor Matthes
Jack Kirwan
Tom Izzo
MSU Basketball
Big Ten Media Day
NCAA Investigation
MSU football
Mark Dantonio
Penn State football
James Manuel
Lansing Legends

