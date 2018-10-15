Current Sports | October 15, 2018

Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Felton Davis III; Cam Chambers; Connor Heyward; Joe Bachie; Khari Willis; Jim Harbaugh; Shea Patterson; Alex Hornibrook; Karan Higdon

What a weekend it was for the major Michigan football programs! On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al discusses MSU's hard fought victory over 8th ranked Penn State, and what elements led to the victory. Al also breaks down #12th ranked U of M's commanding victory over the #15th ranked Wisconsin Badgers, with some predictions for the long anticipated in-state matchup between MSU and U of M this upcoming Saturday.

Episode 1282