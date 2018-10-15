Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 15, 2018

By Alec Reo 1 minute ago

Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Felton Davis III; Cam Chambers; Connor Heyward; Joe Bachie; Khari Willis; Jim Harbaugh; Shea Patterson; Alex Hornibrook; Karan Higdon


Credit Courtesy photo / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

What a weekend it was for the major Michigan football programs! On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al discusses MSU's hard fought victory over 8th ranked Penn State, and what elements led to the victory. Al also breaks down #12th ranked U of M's commanding victory over the #15th ranked Wisconsin Badgers, with some predictions for the long anticipated in-state matchup between MSU and U of M this upcoming Saturday. 

Episode 1282

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
Alec Reo
Mark Dantonio
MSU football
Penn State football
Brian Lewerke
Felton Davis III
Cam Chambers
Connor Hayward
Joe Bachie
Khari Willis
Michigan Football
Wisconsin Football
Jim Harbaugh
Shea Patterson
Alex Hornibrook
Karan Higdon

Related Content

Current Sports | October 12, 2018

By Jack Kirwan Oct 12, 2018

MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; NCAA investigation; Big Ten media day; Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Penn State Football; Lansing Legends