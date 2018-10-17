Current Sports | October 17, 2018

MSU Football; Michigan Football; Jim Harbaugh; Mark Dantonio; Mich vs. MSU rivalry

Another day closer to the rivalry game. On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, it is all rivalry, all the time. Today marks the three year anniversary of Jalen Watts-Jackson's historic touchdown to end the 2015 MSU Michigan game. Listen as we Al, the production staff, and the listeners voice where they were when that historic play happened. We conclude the show by discussing just how bad the Detroit Red Wings are and where they go from here. Tune in tomorrow as we play last year's trash talk segment between Allen Gant and Otis Wiley.

Episode 1284