Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 17, 2018

By Ian Hawley 30 seconds ago

MSU Football; Michigan Football; Jim Harbaugh; Mark Dantonio; Mich vs. MSU rivalry


Credit Twitter/MSU Football

Another day closer to the rivalry game. On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, it is all rivalry, all the time. Today marks the three year anniversary of Jalen Watts-Jackson's historic touchdown to end the 2015 MSU Michigan game. Listen as we Al, the production staff, and the listeners voice where they were when that historic play happened. We conclude the show by discussing just how bad the Detroit Red Wings are and where they go from here. Tune in tomorrow as we play last year's trash talk segment between Allen Gant and Otis Wiley. 

Episode 1284

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Current Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
Alec Reo
Adam Mackey
Trevor Toczydlowski
MSU football
Michigan Football
Mark Dantonio
Jim Harbaugh
Detroit Red Wings
Otis Wiley
Allen Gant

Related Content

Current Sports | October 16, 2018

By Alec Reo 23 hours ago
Zachary Swiecicki / WKAR-MSU

Greg Roy; Cameron Sanchez; Michael Dobson; Zach Swieciki; Mark Dantonio; Jim Harbaugh; Michigan State Football; Michigan Football 