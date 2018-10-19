Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 19, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 1 hour ago

MSU Football; Michigan Football; Otis Wiley; Kenneth Vaughn; Michigan vs. MSU; Rivalry week


Credit Adam / Flickr Creative Commons

One. More. Day. On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we wrap up our rivalry week discussion ahead of Saturday's Michigan-Michigan State game. We are joined by former MSU safety Otis Wiley to discuss Saturday's game as well as his experiences playing in this game. We are then joined by Kenneth Vaughn, former Assistant Director of Giving for MSU, to discuss his relationships with donors and the difficulties he faced during the Larry Nassar crisis as well as his prediction for Saturday's game. We close out the show by giving you our predictions for the rivalry game. 

Episode 1286

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Current Sports
Al Martin
Connor Matthes
Jack Kirwan
Kyle Turk
Denise Spann
Sam Britten
MSU football
Michigan Football
MSU vs Michigan Rivalry Week
Otis Wiley
Kenneth Vaughn

Related Content

Current Sports | October 18, 2018

By Alec Reo Oct 18, 2018
Otis Wiley and Allen Gant

Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Jim Harbaugh; Allen Gant; Otis Wiley; MSU Football; U of M Football


Relive the Moment: Three Years Ago Jalen Watts-Jackson Became MSU Legend

By Oct 17, 2018
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Three years ago on this day, Jalen Watts-Jackson trasformed himself into a man who will forever live in Michigan State lore. 