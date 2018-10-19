Current Sports | October 19, 2018

MSU Football; Michigan Football; Otis Wiley; Kenneth Vaughn; Michigan vs. MSU; Rivalry week

One. More. Day. On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we wrap up our rivalry week discussion ahead of Saturday's Michigan-Michigan State game. We are joined by former MSU safety Otis Wiley to discuss Saturday's game as well as his experiences playing in this game. We are then joined by Kenneth Vaughn, former Assistant Director of Giving for MSU, to discuss his relationships with donors and the difficulties he faced during the Larry Nassar crisis as well as his prediction for Saturday's game. We close out the show by giving you our predictions for the rivalry game.

Episode 1286