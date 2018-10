Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Matthew Stafford; Kerryon Johnson; Ameer Abdullah; Le'Veon Bell

It's Tuesday! That means another Mark Dantonio press conference is in the books! On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al breaks down the press conference that happened this morning. Al also briefly discusses the Detroit Lions performance against the Dallas Cowboys and brings up the upcoming MLB Playoffs.

Episode 1274