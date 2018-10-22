Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 22, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 30 minutes ago

Michigan State Football; Michigan Football; Devin Bush; Mark Dantonio; Jim Harbaugh; MSU vs. Michigan Rivalry


It's reaction Monday. On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down Saturday's game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. Listen as Al gives his thoughts on all of the pregame drama involving Devin Bush, as well as Jim Harbaugh and Mark Dantonio's comments after the game. Tune in tomorrow as Al will fully dissect what went down on the field during the game. 

Episode 1287

