Current Sports | October 23, 2018

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Jack Kirwan fills in for Al and breaks down Saturday's game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines. Listen as Jack dissects exactly what went down in the game and what the Spartans would have needed to do in order to come away with the W. In segment two Jack and Alec talk about the Detroit Lions' performance on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and whether or not they are a true contender in the NFC. Tune in tomorrow as Al will return to Current Sports.

Episode 1288