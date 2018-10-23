Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 23, 2018

By Ian Hawley 31 minutes ago

Michigan State Football; Michigan Football; Jim Harbaugh; Mark Dantonio; Detroit Lions; Matt Stafford


Credit Courtesy photo / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Jack Kirwan fills in for Al and breaks down Saturday's game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines. Listen as Jack dissects exactly what went down in the game and what the Spartans would have needed to do in order to come away with the W. In segment two Jack and Alec talk about the Detroit Lions' performance on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and whether or not they are a true contender in the NFC. Tune in tomorrow as Al will return to Current Sports. 

Episode 1288

Tags: 
WKAR's Current Sports
Current Sports with Al Martin
Current Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
Alec Reo
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan Wolverines
Jim Harbaugh
Mark Dantonio
Detroit Lions
Matt Patricia
Matt Stafford
Kerryon Johnson
Rocky Lombardi
Brian Lewerke

Related Content

Current Sports | October 22, 2018

By Jack Kirwan Oct 22, 2018
WKAR-MSU

Michigan State Football; Michigan Football; Devin Bush; Mark Dantonio; Jim Harbaugh; MSU vs. Michigan Rivalry