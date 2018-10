Dwane Casey; Blake Griffin; Andre Drummond; Joel Embiid; Matt Patricia; Damon Harrison; Bob Quinn

If you are a Detroit Pistons fan, you have to be feeling great right now. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al breaks down the impressive start that the Pistons have had so far this season, led by Dwane Casey, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Al also discusses a big name coming to the Crew rocking the Honolulu Blue, your Detroit Lions, off a trade this morning.

Episode 1289