Current Sports | October 4, 2018

Current Sports 10/4/18

We've got guests galore on today's edition of Current Sports. On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al is joined by Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports and the two talk what the future holds for the Detroit Lions as well as the challenges the honolulu blue face in the NFC Conference. Then Al is joined by Jeff Genthner of Fox Sports South. Finally Al wraps up the show by breifly talking about MSU and Michigan football.

Episode 1276