Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 5, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 1 hour ago

Michigan State Basketball; MSU Madness Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Northwestern Wildcats; Detroit Lions; Green Bay Packers; Adam Rippon; Scott Pohl

Credit Twitter/MSU Football

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, production assistans Kyle Turk, Colton Wood, and Denise Spann break down their most recent stories published on WKAR's website, and Al previews homecoming weekend for Michigan State University. Al then breaks down MSU's game on Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats and the Detroit Lions' Sunday matchup with the Green Bay Packers. We conclude the show by playing for you Scott Pohl's interview with Adam Rippon, 2018 bronze medal winning Olympic figure skater.

Episode 1277

