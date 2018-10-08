Current Sports | October 8, 2018

MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Dave Warner; Felton Davis III; Northwestern Football; Clayton Thorson

MSU's defensive woes continue as MSU loses by two possessions against Northwestern. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al breaks down these woes, both offensive and defensive, that have been a thorn in the side of MSU's football season. Al also talks about the future of Offensive Coordinator Dave Warner and his role in the playcalling problems MSU has faced this season.

Episode 1278