Current Sports | October 9, 2018

Mark Dantonio; Dave Warner; MSU Football; Jake Hartbarger; Penn State Football; Trace McSorley; Detroit Lions; Green Bay Packers; Mason Crosby

"The formula for success has been here if you can run it 40 times, you have a pretty good chance to win." On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we play for you Mark Dantonio's Tuesday morning press conference where he addresses criticisms to his coaching staff, previews this weekend's matchup with Penn State, and updates the injury status of several players. Al gives you his thoughts on Dantonio's comments following its conclusion. In segment two we close the show by discussing the Detroit Lions victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and what it means for the Lions and the rest of their season. Tune in tomorrow when we take a broader around the NFL with week five of football in the books.

Episode 1279