Current Sports | September 17, 2018

Another week, another disappointing Lions loss. On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks about the brutal week that was for the Big Ten conference in college football, and debates whether or not the Big Ten is truly horrible this year. In segment two Al dissects the Detroit Lions falling to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 30-27 on Sunday. Tune in tomorrow afternoon when Al debates with the production staff about whether or not it was a smart move for the Lions to move on from head coach Jim Caldwell at the end of last season.

Episode 1263