Current Sports | September 19, 2018

Is it now time to panic in Pittsburgh? On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the multiple events that are currently transpiring on the Pittsburgh Steelers with wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell. He also adds on what implications could come about for the Steelers regular season. Also, Al discusses the signing of Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots and what this signing entails for both the Patriots and Josh Gordon in regards to their respective futures. To close the hour, we talk with Detroit sports broadcaster Richard Kincaide about the dismal season for the Detroit Tigers and a look ahead at the Michigan State / Indiana college football matchup on Saturday night.

Episode 1266