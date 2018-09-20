Related Program: 
Current Sports | September 20, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 40 minutes ago

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al introduces two new production assistants who will be helping out this semester working with Current Sports. Al then plays a piece from Scott Simon of NPR in which Simon sits down with disgraced former Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino and talks with him about his current life and today's scope of recruiting and other topics in the college basketball world. Al then gives you his thoughts on the interview as well as his overall thoughts on Rick Pitino's integrity. Tune in tomorrow when Al discusses whether Michigan or Michigan State currently has the best football program in the state. 

