Current Sports | September 21, 2018

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the first Cleveland Browns win in over 600 days! The Browns were able to top the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, led by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. What does this win mean for the city of Cleveland and should Mayfield be named the starter? Hear Al's thoughts. Also, we answer the question of who is the better college football team right now between Michigan State and Michigan? The takes may surprise you! We also welcome Okemos High School athletic director, Ira Childress, to talk about the new unveiling of the turf field at OHS! That, and more, on this Fri-YAY edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1268