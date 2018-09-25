Related Program: 
Current Sports | September 25, 2018

By Alec Reo & Jack Kirwan 52 seconds ago

Is he back, folks? On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al dissects Tiger Woods' victory in the Tour Championship over the week and everything Tiger had to go through to make it back to this point in his career. Listen in as Al plays for you the audio from Mark Dantonio's Tuesday morning press conference ahead of Saturday's game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Central Michigan Chippewas. Tune in tomorrow as we will finally break down the Detroit Lions and their win over the New England Patriots.

