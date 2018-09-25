Current Sports | September 25, 2018

Mike Labinjo; Tiger Woods; Mark Dantonio; L.J Scott; Mark Dantonio Tuesday Press Conference; Michigan State Spartans; Central Michigan Chippewas; John Bonamego

Is he back, folks? On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al dissects Tiger Woods' victory in the Tour Championship over the week and everything Tiger had to go through to make it back to this point in his career. Listen in as Al plays for you the audio from Mark Dantonio's Tuesday morning press conference ahead of Saturday's game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Central Michigan Chippewas. Tune in tomorrow as we will finally break down the Detroit Lions and their win over the New England Patriots.

Episode 1268