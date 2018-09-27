Related Program: 
Current Sports | September 27, 2018

By Jack Kirwan & Alec Reo 1 hour ago

Credit Eleven Warriors / Flickr Creative Commons

It may be football season right now, but that doesn't mean you can't be excited for the fast-approaching MSU men's basketball season. Today on Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks about the naming of the men's basketball team's new captains, the loss to Syracuse last season, and the outlook of the 2018-19 year. Hear from head coach Toom Izzo during yesterday's first practice of the season for the Spartans. We also briefly touch on the Central Michigan / Michigan State football game on Saturday afternoon. We will have an extended preview of the college football action this weekend on tomorrow's show! 

Episode 1270

